Two 15-year-old boys were remanded in custody for four days on Thursday in connection with the theft of two motorcycles in Paphos.

The teenagers were arrested on Wednesday morning after an officer spotted two motorcycles parked outside a primary school in Paphos at around 7.40am.

Both motorcycles were missing their registration plates and showed visible signs of damage.

While the officer was at the scene, two youths approached the motorcycles and attempted to ride away but were stopped.

When questioned, they were unable to provide satisfactory explanations and were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of property.

Further investigations established that the motorcycles had been stolen from a company in Paphos in the preceding days.

The teenagers were subsequently rearrested under court warrants on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft and malicious damage.