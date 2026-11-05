Five people were arrested during nationwide police operations on Wednesday night for offences including illegal stay in Cyprus, drug possession and outstanding fine warrants, authorities reported on Thursday.

A total of 495 drivers and 122 passengers were stopped and checked, while 23 premises were inspected, police said.

Traffic police issued 278 complaints for various offences, including 125 for speeding.

Six traffic-related cases are under investigation and six vehicles were impounded.

Officers also carried out 201 alcotests, resulting in five complaints.

One drug test was conducted and returned a negative result.