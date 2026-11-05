The National Guard’s Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos will open its gates to the public on Sunday and Monday, November 8 and 9, as part of celebrations marking Cyprus Air Force Day.

According to an announcement by the National Guard on X, the base will welcome visitors on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm and on Monday from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see aircraft, equipment and weapons systems up close, as well as watch aerial demonstrations.

An exhibition featuring model aircraft enthusiasts and aviation clubs will also be held during the two-day event.

The celebrations will take place on Sunday, November 8, when the National Guard’s Air Force marks its annual celebration.