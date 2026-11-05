Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos spoke on the phone with his Iranian counterpart on Thursday, discussing regional developments amid the ongoing crisis in the Persian Gulf.

“Had a telephone conversation with Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi on current regional developments, focusing on the need for de-escalation and restraint,” Kombos posted on his X account.

“Crucial to continue efforts for constructive dialogue through diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.”

The call comes during a relative lull in active hostilities in the Gulf, with regional actors engaged in talks to prevent a resumption of the shooting war.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28 this year.

Earlier this week saw the swearing-in of the new Cypriot ambassador to Tehran.