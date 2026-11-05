A foreign doctor was arrested at a Cyprus airport after customs agents found large quantities of Botox products and anaesthetics of unverified origin in his luggage, authorities said on Thursday.

The doctor had been due to visit Cyprus to carry out cosmetic injections at a private hospital.

His arrival had been advertised online in the weeks before his trip, drawing the attention of the Pharmaceutical Services.

According to information reported by philenews, the services alerted police and customs after spotting the advertisements.

When the doctor arrived from Greece, customs officers searched his luggage and found injectable products used in aesthetic treatments, along with anaesthetic solutions.

The packaging carried no instructions or labels in Greek or English, raising questions about the products’ origin and whether they met Cyprus’ pharmaceutical standards.

Authorities are now investigating where the medicines came from, why they were brought to Cyprus and whether they were intended for professional use.

Officials have stressed that being a qualified doctor does not automatically give someone the right to bring medicines into Cyprus for use on patients without following the prescribed procedures.