The trial of furloughed Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, accused of raping a woman, continued on Thursday with the testimony of a police lieutenant.

The lieutenant, a witness for the prosecution, took the stand and was later cross-examined by Phedonos’ attorneys.

This was followed by the testimony of a lawyer who reportedly had a connection to the complainant’s first statement to police in the beginning of this year.

The complainant herself has already testified in court.

Reports said that Phedonos’ attorneys were still expecting confirmation as to whether Theodoros Aristodemou would be summoned as a witness.

The case first emerged earlier this year after allegations by Aristodemou, a Paphos real estate developer.

Phedonos faces five charges: rape; indecent assault against a woman; indecent assault against a woman by another act (meaning non-physical); assault causing actual bodily harm; and administering a drug or substance to another person with the intent of rendering that person unable to resist.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial at Paphos criminal court is being held behind closed doors.