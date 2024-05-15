May 15, 2024

Almost too many events to choose from this weekend

By Eleni Philippou00
femme fest3

The events’ agenda is getting busier and busier! Last weekend, the island welcomed the return of a handful of festivals and this weekend it is about to host even more.

Get ready for festivals in cities and villages, contemporary exhibitions, comedy shows, young musicians on stage and events that put women’s health front and centre!

Nicosia will host several festivals this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Bodies Fest runs from today until Sunday with a series of contemporary performances from young and established artists from Cyprus and abroad. The selected artists will present their work on the main stage, in the garden and outdoor space of Dance House Lefkosia, as well as in collaborating venues, exploring the theme of ‘healing’.

Over at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, the 3rd Femme Fest will host a series of discussions, workshops and organisations this Saturday and Sunday exploring women’s issues, gender equality, women’s reproductive rights, sex education, women’s professional advancement, the impact of wars on women and more. Live music performances, activities for children and a street party are also part of the packed two-day agenda.

Continuing the discussions on women’s health is a conference on menopause at the University of Cyprus, organised by OneCare Group and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe. The afternoon event will host invited speakers who will explore different aspects of menopause and its impact on women’s lives and wellbeing.

For a taste of something different – quite literally – the Zambartas Spring Fest will take place this Saturday at the Ayios Ambrosios winery serving a big variety of local wines, souvlaki and falafel. From 6pm onwards, the winery will open its doors and besides food and drink it will also offer games, ice cream and face painting for children, whilst the band Mr Wilson plays funk and reggae songs.

Plenty more events will take place this weekend. In Dali, the Fengaros High event will present young musicians on stage. Organised by Louvana Records, the event will feature performances by band5a, BUZZ, JupitersWisdom, Sis I Cracked My Head Open, Sophia Kadi and Velvet Rope – six acts which will compete for a chance to perform at Fengaros Festival this summer and record their music for free at Studio eleven63.

In Limassol and Nicosia, the first edition of the Cyprus Comedy Festival is happening this weekend with a series of stand-up gigs, workshops and open mic performances. Meanwhile, the picturesque village of Lania hosts its annual Lanes & Courtyards this Saturday and Sunday with a number of crafty activities for old and young.

And if all that isn’t enough, check out the Re:Source 2.0 exhibition in Limassol, get a taste of tradition at the Agros Rose Festival or party it up in Larnaca as Old Market St bar celebrates its 10th anniversary. What a spring weekend!

 

On Bodies

Dance and performance festival by Dance House Lefkosia. May 16-19. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia and other venues. www.dancehouselefkosia.com/events-2

3rd Femme Fest

Festival with discussions, workshops, events and kiosks on women issues. May 18-19. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 4.30pm-11pm. www.femmefestcy.com

Menopause Conference

One-day conference with speakers and panel discussions. By OneCare Group and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe. May 19. University of Cyprus Medical Campus, Nicosia. 3pm-6pm. Free. In English. Registrations at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/menopause-tickets-887447839377

Zambartas Spring Fest

Wine, souvlaki, falafel, kids’ activities and music by Mr. Wilson band. May 18. Zambartas Winery, Ayios Ambrosios, Limassol district. 6pm-11pm. €25 ticket includes live music, a glass of wine and food. Tel: 25-942424

Fengaros High

Music event for young musicians. Led by Louvana Records. May 18. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.fengaros.com/high

Cyprus Comedy Festival

1st edition with stand-up shows, open mic contests, a workshop and more. May 16-19. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia and Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. Information and tickets at www.motioncomedy.com  

Lanes & Courtyards of Lania

Annual event by the Women of Lania with activities, performances and games. May 18-19. Lania village, Limassol district. 11am-6pm. www.womenoflania.com. Tel: 99-845153, 99-920264, 99-124620

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

