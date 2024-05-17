May 17, 2024

Limassol schools sent bomb threat by email (updated)

By Staff Reporter0205
crypto hacker hackers scam cysec

A number of schools in the Limassol district received bomb threats by email on Friday morning.

The bomb threats are thus far believed to be hoaxes, though some schools immediately took measures and evacuated children from their classrooms.

Head of primary school teachers union Poad, Myria Vassiliou said that the threat head been sent to primary and secondary schools and that all safety measures had been followed.

In some schools, she added, firemen had already checked buildings and children had returned to their classrooms.

More to follow

staff reporter

