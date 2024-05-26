Flower festivals underline the importance of nature and the need to promote environmental culture for its protection, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Saturday evening opening an event in Yermasoyia.

“This important cultural event invites us to enjoy the unique symphony of colours and aromas, but also to embrace and respect the possibilities with which Cypriot nature surrounds us,” she said.

Cyprus nature is endowed with rich flora, she added, since it includes 1,650 native species and subspecies of plants, of which 146 are endemic.

Each flower here today, she continued, is a miniature of the planet we have inherited and which we must take care of.

“At a time when we are experiencing climate change and the environment is under stress, events such as flower festivals emphasise the importance of nature and the need to promote environmental culture for its protection,” she said.

Yermasoyia mayor Kyriakos Xydias said the flower festival, running through Sunday, is being held for the 27th time.

Flower festivals, he said, welcome spring.

“The main message of modern flower festivals, apart from the cultivation of environmental awareness, is equality, mutual acceptance and respect for all kinds of diversity,” he said.

The inauguration was preceded by a parade of cheerleading groups, followed by an artistic program with dances by a group of Filipino nationals and songs by the mixed choir of the Municipality of Malevizi, Crete and the Municipality of Germasogeia. The evening ended with a concert of artistic folk song by Yiannis Margaris and Despina Andreou.