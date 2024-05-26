A 43-year–old man found himself in handcuffs after reporting he had been attacked on Sunday morning.

According to the police, at 7am the man reported that an hour beforehand a man aged 27 and a woman aged 23 had entered his home by breaking in through the window.

According to his allegation, the two then attacked him with a knife. He had some injuries.

Police went to the area and found two young people who had injuries caused by a sharp object.

As they were taken to Nicosia general hospital, they reported they had been the victims of an attack by the 43-year-old.

They were kept in for treatment.

An arrest warrant was then issued against the older man.

Police are following both lines of inquiry.