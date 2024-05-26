Warnings have been painted on the road around the island at junctions that have fixed cameras on them, the transport ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry, painting of the warnings began on Monday.

The road markings, and boards on the posts holding the cameras, are just a warning to better inform drivers of the status of the road, an announcement said.

The road markings are yellow lines with a white camera painted between them.

They are not intended to negate other road markings, such as the solid white line.