Temperatures are set to be high for the rest of the week, the met office said on Sunday.

In their announcement, the met office said that on Sunday there would be a light amount of dust in the atmosphere, which was expected to dissipate by the evening.

Temperatures inland are set to rise to 37 degrees C, while on the coasts they are expected to reach around 32 degrees, and 29 degrees in the mountains.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear, while temperatures are expected to drop to 22 degrees inland, 23 on the coast, and 20 degrees in the mountains. As of Monday, the temperature is expected to climb, reaching levels higher than normal for this season.