One of the north’s three ruling political parties, the DP, on Wednesday begged Turkish Cypriots to not go out and vote in Sunday’s European parliament elections.

A total of 103,269 Turkish Cypriots who live in the north have registered to vote in Sunday’s European parliament elections, as well as 834 Turkish Cypriots who live in the Republic.

The DP party’s deputy chairman Salih Celiker said Turkish Cypriots should not go and vote as the elections do not provide for Turkish Cypriots to vote for separate candidates.

“Voting by Turkish Cypriots in these elections is tantamount to aiding the authority in the Republic of Cyprus in the north and will contribute to the assimilation of Turkish Cypriots through osmosis,” he said.

“Even if many respected states of the world do not directly give messages that show the Turkish Cypriots to be in the right, all these officials who have resigned from their duties come to appreciate the Turkish Cypriots’ rightful stance over time.

“The Greek Cypriot authority, which is anti-solution, is using these elections as an excuse and making some Turkish Cypriots candidates with the aim of questioning the legitimacy of the Turkish Cypriots in their rightful cause.”

He added that the Greek Cypriot side aims to “tire the Turkish Cypriots over time with embargoes and all kinds of restrictions” so as to eventually tie them into the Republic of Cyprus.

He went on to say that the election campaigns of the three Turkish Cypriot candidates in the European parliament elections were “not sincere and were unconvincing”, saying that the embargoes placed on the Turkish Cypriots by the international community are “not signs of good will”.

“For these reasons, the DP invites Turkish Cypriots to not vote in the European parliament elections and to make efforts to make the embargoes more visible,” he said.

Three Turkish Cypriots are standing as candidates; incumbent MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek of Akel, Oz Karahan of the Green Party, and Hulusi Kilim of Volt.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief returning officer in the Republic called on Turkish Cypriots who intend to vote to ensure they have been included on the electoral roll by checking on the government’s official website, etv.elections.moi.gov.cy, entering their Republic of Cyprus identity card number and their date of birth.

Those not included on the special electoral register for Turkish Cypriots living in the north, or who did not register to vote before April 2, are urged not to go to polling stations as they will not be able to vote.

Should they require more information, they are urged to call (+357) 22 867 640, (+357) 22 867 643, or (+357) 22 867 714.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot voters who wish to be taken from the north to the Republic on the minibus services offered by the Human Rights Platform (IHP) have until Thursday evening to register.

There will be three routes, which will see two minibuses each make the journey, one at 9am and one at 2pm. One route will travel from Trikomo to Deryneia, one will travel from Kyrenia to Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia, and one will travel from Lapithos to Astromeritis.

Those wishing to register for the minibus services can call (+90) 0542 862 00 60 with their identity card number and minibus service of choice.

There will be a total of 32 polling stations opened for Turkish Cypriots, which will be located in the Nicosia, Larnaca, and Famagusta districts.