Crown Iris sailed into Larnaca from Haifa on Friday, in the first of an estimated 22 trips till November 2024, up compared to 2023.

The cruise ship, with a capacity of 2,000 passengers, was welcomed by Larnaca’s municipality, tourist development agency and chamber of commerce and industry.

Cruises are scheduled on an almost weekly basis and passengers will be able to visit sites on the island during overnight stops.

On its first cruise, Crown Iris brought 1,600 visitors, most of whom have visited Cyprus before.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras welcomed captain Nikos Michaloliakos and said attracting more cruise ships to Larnaca was a long-standing aim, noting that the port was conveniently just a short walk away from the town centre.

The chamber thanked Mano Cruises for choosing Larnaca as a port of call.

The tourist development agency has set up an information point at the port for visitors.