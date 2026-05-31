Four people were arrested overnight as part of nationwide preventive policing, police said on Sunday as operations continue to prevent serious criminal acts, ensure public order and enhance the public’s sense of security.

The arrests include cases of building burglary and theft, illegal stay on the island and fines.

During the operations, 662 drivers and 208 passengers were stopped and checked, while 64 inspections of premises were carried out, from which 11 complaints emerged.

In the context of traffic controls, 212 complaints were made about various violations, while five investigated cases of traffic violations also emerged.

According to police, 92 were stopped for speeding while seven vehicles were detained.

A total of 353 alcohol tests were carried out, which resulted in 22 complaints, while one driver was found positive in a preliminary drug test.

Police said crime prevention and suppression operations continue daily, with an enhanced presence, targeted controls and immediate operational action, aim at protecting residents and ensuring public order.