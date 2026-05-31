I am a Cypriot citizen, a mother, a grandmother, and a person who deeply loves our island and everything it represents.

I am writing not out of politics or personal interest, but out of disappointment and concern for the condition of our country – a country blessed with beauty, history, hospitality and tourism, yet increasingly neglected in areas that should be simple for a small island to manage.

As someone who has travelled, hosted visitors and seen how tourists experience Cyprus, I feel compelled to speak publicly because silence no longer feels responsible.

Our main issues are cleanliness, abandoned areas, rubbish and the lack of respect for public spaces. We should consider how this affects tourism and national pride. What is the responsibility of both government and the public?

I still believe Cyprus can become an example of beauty, cleanliness, organisation and pride. But this requires action, accountability, and a change in mentality from all of us.

This letter is not written in anger. It is written out of love for the country I call home.

Annie Vassiliades