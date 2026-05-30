Police on Saturday arrested two more suspects in connection with an alleged terrorism case, following the arrest of two other men last week.

According to police, the latest suspects are third-country nationals residing in the Larnaca district. They have been remanded in custody for eight days.

The first two suspects, aged 32 and 38, were arrested near governor’s beach on May 22 and currently remain remanded.

Police have since searched the residences of the two men in Akti tou Kyverniti and Kamares, where they found and seized various items, including materials that could be used in the manufacture of explosives and whose possession is prohibited.

“Explosive-making materials were found, including ammonium nitrate,” police said.

Investigations are ongoing.