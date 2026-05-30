The state health services (Okypy) on Saturday denied any wrongdoing in the case of a patient who died in March, insisting that all relevant procedures had been followed.

In a statement, Okypy said it had launched an internal investigation into the case, according to which hospital staff attempted to contact the registered emergency contact twice after the man was admitted by ambulance on March 19, 2026, but received no response.

Okypy added that after receiving medical treatment, the attending physicians decided it was necessary for the patient to remain in hospital.

During his stay, his condition deteriorated and on March 26 he suffered a “serious health burden” and died shortly afterwards.

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Following his death, the hospital informed the police to assist in identifying and locating his relatives in order to notify them, in line with standard procedures.

As no family members were initially identified, the body was transferred to the morgue.

Okypy firmly rejected claims that the family was not informed of the patient’s whereabouts.

“The audit carried out does not reveal any evidence to confirm that information was given stating that ‘there is no such patient’,” it said.

The health services denied allegations according to which the data of the deceased was deleted from the information system after his passing, stressing that on the contrary, it was found that “the relevant records and records concerning admission, hospitalisation, the outcome of the case and the planned follow-up procedures still exist.”

According to Okypy, the preliminary investigation found that attempts were made to contact the family and that the competent authorities were informed of the death in accordance with protocol, adding that “all prescribed procedures for recording and managing the case had been followed.”

Speaking to Sigma TV, the son of the deceased, Klaudios Antoniou, said that he and his family had been searching for his father since March, after he was admitted to hospital with cancer, and only located his remains on May 21.

Antoniou said that, as the registered emergency contact, he received two calls from the hospital on March 26 which he did not answer.

He added that when he returned the calls shortly afterwards, his family was told that the patient had not been admitted. The family then contacted relatives and other hospitals, but was unable to locate him.

“There was no file in the system. They insisted that he was not admitted, nor that he had left. There was no trace,” he said.

Antoniou claims that it was only after the police became involved that the family located him at the morgue, raising questions about hospital procedures for recording admissions and deaths.