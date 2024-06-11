Government employment in Cyprus reached an average of 54,835 individuals from January to May 2024, marking an increase of 2,684 persons or 5.1 per cent compared to the same period from the previous year, according to a report released on Tuesday by the state statistical service.

According to the report, government employment stood at 54,826 persons in May alone.

In the public service, there were 12,032 permanent employees, 4,248 indefinite-term employees, 1,271 fixed-term employees, and 5,838 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent employees made up the largest portion of the public service workforce at 51.4 per cent, while fixed-term employees represented the smallest portion at 5.4 per cent.

The educational service employed 11,889 permanent staff, 1,191 indefinite-term employees, 4,386 fixed-term employees, and 148 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent employees constituted the majority at 67.5 per cent, with hourly-paid workers making up the smallest segment at 0.8 per cent.

In the security forces, there were 8,144 permanent employees, 4,633 indefinite-term employees, 299 fixed-term employees, and 747 hourly-paid workers.

Permanent employees comprised the largest group at 58.9 per cent, while fixed-term employees accounted for the smallest group at 2.2 per cent.