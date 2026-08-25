Two hunters from Nicosia have been fined a combined €6,180 after game and fauna Service officers caught them hunting illegally in the village of Miliou, in Paphos.

The pair were found hunting in a restricted area on Sunday morning, when officers located them again later that afternoon, one of the men was found carrying ten wood pigeons as game.

Each man was fined €2,000 for hunting in a restricted area and a further €1,000 for illegally transporting rifles.

The man found with the wood pigeons received an additional €180 fine under law imposing a €20 penalty for each bird beyond the first.

Police said checks would continue throughout the hunting season.