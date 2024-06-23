A 30-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of people smuggling in Larnaca and Famagusta, police announced on Sunday.

The woman has been reported to be working with an Iranian national presenting himself as a Turkish Cypriot with a British passport.

Police had released the man’s photograph and named him as Osman Yazici.

The woman was arrested for alleged crimes that occurred from August 8, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

Famagusta police are continuing the search for the man, while the woman remains in custody.