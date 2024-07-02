The working world is constantly evolving. The concept of New Work, with all its facets, is a hot topic that affects not only the private sector but also the public sector. Public administration is also undergoing changes and is gradually discovering the benefits of New Work.

In this article, we examine desk sharing in public administration – the current changes taking place, the benefits desk sharing offers, and how to successfully implement this trend. Learn how to book workspaces with desk sharing software and effectively integrate them into the desk sharing model.

Consequences of change in the public working world

Space reduction guidelines

Home office is also making its way into public administration, changing not only the way of working but also the demand for space. With rising rents, there are increasing guidelines in the public sector to reduce space. New office space concepts are emerging, from spacious individual offices to “multispace” usage.

Visual restructuring

The visual restructuring of office spaces is a visible sign of the current change in public administration. Large, rigid individual offices are giving way to flexible and modern workspaces. For example, open zones for routine tasks, areas for quiet work, and rooms for project teams are being designed. These changes are not just for aesthetic reasons but aim to increase the efficiency and flexibility of the work environment.

Mastering day-to-day operations with desk sharing

The introduction of a desk sharing concept is often part of the New Work transformation. Switching to desk sharing requires careful planning and integration into day-to-day operations. How can employees choose their workplace flexibly? What technological solutions are necessary? These questions are central to ensuring smooth daily operations.

What is desk sharing?

Desk sharing refers to the flexible and needs-based use of workspaces in a shared office. Instead of permanently assigned desks, employees can use different workspaces depending on their needs and activities. Desk sharing is especially used in a hybrid work model, where employees can flexibly divide their time between home office and office work.

Seat allocation is usually done either on a “first-come, first-served” basis or using workplace booking software.

Benefits of desk sharing in the public sector

Efficiency and cost savings

A key advantage is efficient space usage. By foregoing fixed desks, the space is optimally used, leading to significant cost savings on rent and operating expenses. This not only meets governmental guidelines for cost reduction but also allows these financial savings to be reinvested into optimizing work processes and the further development of public administration.

Employee satisfaction

Desk sharing offers employees a new level of flexibility. Instead of fixed workplace assignments, they have the freedom to choose their workplace depending on their area of responsibility and needs. This promotes workplace mobility and increases satisfaction as individual needs are more strongly considered.

Collaboration

Promoting collaboration is another plus. Open work areas facilitate communication and cooperation among employees. The ability to choose workplaces flexibly also facilitates cross-team cooperation and contributes to a dynamic, collaborative work environment.

Sustainability

Desk sharing also contributes to sustainability by minimizing the ecological footprint. The reduction in space requirements and the promotion of environmentally friendly working practices align well with modern demands for sustainable action.

Attractiveness as an employer

Besides economic advantages, adapting to modern work methods increases the attractiveness of public administration as an employer. Flexibility and innovation become important elements to attract and retain skilled workers.

Overall, it is evident that desk sharing represents not only a visual change in public administration but also provides significant added value in terms of resource management and employee satisfaction. It is a step towards a contemporary, efficient, and attractive work environment for public administration in the 21st century.

Possible challenges and solutions

Introducing desk sharing in public administration undoubtedly brings many benefits, but some challenges must also be considered. Careful planning and implementation are crucial to ensuring a smooth transition.

Data protection

The biggest challenge with desk sharing lies in data protection. Sensitive data and documents must be securely stored in a flexible work environment to prevent access by unauthorized persons. Solutions include assigning individual desks to specific workgroups or creating separate offices for employees with access to sensitive information. Lockable rolling containers that employees can take with them flexibly are another measure to secure data.

Server location Germany

The security of sensitive data requires both spatial and legal considerations. Choosing a server location in Germany and using German contracts ensures a legal basis that meets high data protection standards.

Clean desk policy

Introducing desk sharing can only work with a Clean Desk Policy. This means that the workplace is left as it was found—tidy and clean. This is not only about respect for colleagues but also about adhering to hygiene regulations, which is crucial, especially during pandemics. The Clean Desk Policy is also an effective solution to protect employees’ health.

Ergonomics

Desk sharing should not come at the expense of ergonomics. Providing easily adjustable tables and chairs allows employees to tailor their work environment to their needs, boosting long-term satisfaction and productivity.

Mental stress

If workplace allocation operates on a “first come, first served” basis and employees compete for workspaces, it can lead to stress and resentment. This could result in psychological stress. A fair distribution of resources is crucial here. Implementing smart booking systems and establishing clear guidelines for workplace usage can help minimize stress.

Personal items

Desk sharing means that workspaces are not always personally assigned and are designed to be minimalist. Long-time employees who have always had personal items at their workplace might find this adjustment challenging. Lockers provide a solution for storing personal items securely, even when desks are shared by different people.

Addressing these challenges and implementing appropriate solutions are critical to fully realizing the benefits of desk sharing while ensuring an efficient, secure, and pleasant workplace for public administration employees.

Conclusion

The public working world is undergoing noticeable change, further driven by the introduction of desk sharing in government agencies. The increasing demands for efficiency, flexibility, and cost reduction lead to a visual restructuring of office spaces and a paradigm shift in space usage.

The benefits of desk sharing in the public sector are multifaceted. Efficient space utilization allows for significant cost savings, which can be reinvested in optimizing work processes. The flexibility that desk sharing offers employees promotes workplace mobility and enhances satisfaction and collaboration. The ecological benefits and adaptation to modern working methods strengthen the attractiveness of public administration as an employer.

Despite these advantages, careful planning and implementation are crucial to overcome potential challenges. Data protection, security of sensitive data, adherence to hygiene regulations, and ergonomic considerations must be taken into account.

Desk sharing represents not just an external change; it signifies a significant value addition in terms of resource management and employee satisfaction. This step towards a contemporary and efficient work environment redefines public administration in the 21st century and lays the groundwork for future innovations in the New Work context.