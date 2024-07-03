The Cyprus Consumers Association this week issued advice to consumers regarding their shopping during the sales period, saying that there is a need for careful planning and awareness to maximise the benefits of the available discounts.

The association said that the rising cost of living is forcing consumers to adjust their spending habits, limiting non-essential expenses, reducing impulse purchases, and planning their shopping decisions in an effort to better manage their disposable income.

However, as July is the month when most stores offer discounts, the association advised consumers to be particularly cautious and take into account the following tips to better prepare and make the most of the opportunities the market offers during this period.

Firstly, consumers are urged to conduct market research now and set a budget for their purchases in advance.

“Identify products that may interest you and note their prices, so you can more easily gauge the actual discount rate when announced,” the association said, as the goal is to purchase items not typically offered at discounted rates during the rest of the year.

Additionally, consumers should study the features of the products they are interested in to ensure they meet their needs and requirements.

Special attention should also be paid to other critical information related to the delivery speed of products, particularly availability, considering obstacles and restrictions affecting the production and movement of goods and the expected delivery times through postal services.

The aim, the association pointed out, is to prevent consumers from experiencing dissatisfaction and disappointment due to excessive or indeterminate waiting times and delays in receiving their purchases.

The association also advises consumers to seek out product reviews. “Use the internet not only for making purchases but also to find alternative products, reviews of the product you’re interested in, and its price from other suppliers,” it said.

“For discounted products, both the previous price and the current sale price, reflecting the discount, should be displayed”, the association added.

It explained that “the previous price is considered the lowest sale price at which the same product was sold in quality or quantity within the thirty days before the price reduction”.

Furthermore, the association warned against potential deceptive discounts (e.g., discounts over 90 per cent), as these may constitute a form of misleading the buying public.

It also said that particular care should be taken with price tags. Past consumer complaints reported that the price tags on discounted products had stickers over the original price showing the same or even higher prices.

If discounts apply only to products with specific characteristics, such as only certain sizes or colours of clothes or shoes, this must be clearly stated (e.g., “the product is available in other sizes or colours but without a discount”).

In cases where a purchased product needs to be exchanged during the sales period, it depends on the business’ policy to determine the refund amount (current sale price or original sale price).

The association also advised against purchasing products, even if offered at very attractive prices, from online stores with questionable legality, such as those without complete contact information, operating solely through social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram.

Caution was also recommended regarding subscribing to newsletters, where businesses invite consumers to state their preferences early for specific products and be informed about upcoming discounts.

Personal information provided through these newsletters is used by suppliers to create personalised customer profiles and conduct targeted promotional activities that follow consumers online.

Additionally, if consumers plan to purchase high-value items (e.g., mobile phones, computers), it is important to evaluate the reliability and quality of service of the seller.

“Ask other consumers about their experiences, such as the seller’s response to warranty issues and after-sales service,” the association said.

Moreover, it is always essential to request a receipt for purchased products. In the case of defective products, presenting the receipt may be necessary.

For online or out-of-store purchases, consumers have the right to withdraw from the purchase agreement within 14 days after receiving the product.

What is more, consumer rights (repair, replacement, price reduction, or withdrawal) in case of defective products or lack of agreed quality also apply during the sales period, the association added.

In case of any violation, consumers should contact the Cyprus Consumers Association at 22-516112 and [email protected] or the Consumer Line of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry at 1429.