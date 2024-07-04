Season 4 is in full swing, and things are looking really hot on the Mythic+ scene. Whether you’re just starting out or already running those high keys, it’s always helpful to get some insight into the current meta to make your M+ performance even better. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of Dragonflight specs that are showing incredible results and absolutely crushing it in the current meta.

Mythic+ Season 4 Meta Specs

Before we dive in, let’s clear a few things up first. Our list is based on personal experience, Mythic+ statistics, and community feedback. If your favorite spec is not mentioned here, it doesn’t mean it’s bad and you should drop it to main one of our top picks instead. These are merely suggestions you’re free to follow or ignore. If you’re happy with your class, no one is forcing you to switch. But if you’re not satisfied with your M+ performance, it might be wise to consider our recommendations and try out a different spec.

With that out of the way, let’s break down which classes are best to main in Season 4.

Vengeance Demon Hunter

Vengeance DH is one of the most powerful tanks in Keystones. They can handle massive pulls with ease while maintaining incredible survivability. Although the spec recently faced some nerfs and might occasionally experience threat issues, Vengeance is still top-tier, especially in keys above +15.

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogues continue to shine in Season 4. Their raw damage numbers alone make them exceptional among Melee DPS, but their excellent survivability and utility with strong defensives add even more value to the spec. The target cap allows them to absolutely blast pulls with fewer than 8 mobs, which pretty much covers most situations in dungeons. Even if you find yourself in a tight spot, this spec will still do well in keys no matter what.

Retribution Paladin

Ret Paladins bring great utility with class-iconic Blessings and other spells that provide immunities, cleanse negative effects, reduce incoming damage for the team, and even offer off-healing when needed. Their damage profile is superb, especially in low keys where they often outperform other DPS classes. However, there is a downside: to reach peak performance, Retribution Paladins need the Fyr’alath the Dreamrender legendary, and without it, they’re not as viable in high keys.

Augmentation Evoker

Aug is a great support-oriented spec, highly valued for the survivability they bring to the party. They can significantly boost group damage, help reduce incoming damage, and enhance the healer’s throughput, all while maintaining decent DPS themselves. Although they have some niche, highly situational abilities and a cast range that tops out at 25 yards, these downsides still don’t outweigh the advantages. For Mythic+, this spec is definitely a solid A+ option, if not an S-tier one.

Frost & Fire Mage

We’ve grouped these two together because both specs deliver impressive results in terms of DPS and overall versatility, allowing you to swap between them depending on the dungeon and the damage profile you require. Fire Mage excels in high-level keys with its consistent damage output and group-wide utility, often ranking among the top DPS in the game. Frost Mage effortlessly combines excellent priority damage with powerful AoE bursts, making them versatile enough to adapt to any playstyle and combat situation.

Shadow Priest

Shadow Priest has every right to be called the ultimate DPS in Mythic+ right now. Its utility, defensives, AoE and priority-target damage are all top-notch. Shadow’s toolkit provides you with a vast playground to explore and master, making the class highly flexible and capable of synergizing with any comp.

Destruction Warlock

Destro can boast the most powerful AoE this season. Its survivability is also looking very good, the two-target cleave is on point, and the recently buffed single-target damage is quite decent as well. There’s literally nothing to nitpick about in this spec, so if you haven’t played it yet, now is the perfect time to start.

Restoration Druid

Resto stands out significantly among other healers, and for a good reason. It’s the most popular healing class in Mythic+ because it simply gets the job done. Whether it’s burst healing, single-target outputs, party buffs, utility spells, or dealing damage, Resto’s got it all covered. So, there’s really no need to think twice — if you main a healer, this spec is the obvious choice.

Mistweaver Monk

Despite the recent nerfs, Mistweaver still remains a solid performer. It boasts strong healing throughput, multiple AoE abilities, decent utility, and on top of that, a good damage profile that’s always valuable in keys. While this spec may not compare to Resto Druid, if you, for some reason, are looking for an alternative or just picking a class to try out a healer role for the first time, go with Mistweaver and you won’t regret it.