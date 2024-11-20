A bag containing €500 in cash was stolen from a delivery driver in Limassol, the police announced on Wednesday.

The bag was reportedly stolen on Tuesday night, with the delivery driver saying that as he was riding his motorcycle in the Ayia Phyla area, he was approached by a man travelling in the opposite direction on another motorcycle.

The man then grabbed the bag and made off with it.

The bag was later found in the suburb of Potamos Yermasoyias in the east of the city, and only contained the delivery driver’s personal documents, with the money nowhere to be found.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Crimes committed against delivery drivers have been on the rise in recent months, though Tuesday’s incident did not entail any physical violence, as many previous incidents have.

Many recent incidents have seen delivery drivers beaten and attacked, causing Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis to say he was “seriously concerned” by phenomenon.

Earlier, two food delivery companies met with Limassol’s police chief Andreas Angelides over the matter, with Angelides saying the attacks “are not tolerated”, and that all sides had resolved to “better coordinate” with the aim of clamping down on the phenomenon.

“These victims are hardworking individuals in Cyprus, simply trying to earn a living. This situation cannot continue. The police are taking measures,” Limassol police spokesperson Lefteris Kyriacou told public broadcaster CyBC earlier in the month.

He added that many of the attacks appear to be racially motivated, a claim corroborated by several victims in recent weeks.