Derbyshire’s Repton School has announced that Olympic coach Jamie Main will be its Director of Swimming as of January 2025. The award-winning School has enjoyed a string of swimming accomplishments this year, and this announcement marks yet more good news for its swim-enthusiast pupils.

Main currently serves as the National Coach at the Aquatics GB Bath Performance Centre, working alongside the Centre’s Lead Coach David McNulty. He has also coached at the Loughborough Performance Centre and Nova Centurion.

He has developed elite swimmers like Olympic Gold Medallist Kieran Bird, World Championship medallist Jacob Whittle, and European medallist Imogen Clark. Repton’s swimmers are delighted to be the next to receive his coaching.

“I’m excited for what my next chapter will bring at Repton Swimming,” Main says. “It’s a programme with ambition which has progressed significantly since its inception in 2019.”

Repton School’s swimming accomplishments

The news of Repton’s new Director of Swimming comes hot on the heels of plenty of other swim-related accomplishments at the School this year.

In April, Repton pupil Eva Okaro secured a place on the Team GB Women’s Freestyle Relay Team at the 2024 Olympics. At age 17, she was one of the games’ youngest-ever competitors, and she took part while also studying for her A Levels.

Okaro is the first Black woman to represent Team GB in the Olympic pool, and she’s the fourth Black swimmer to compete in a British Olympic team. She landed her place in the squad after competing at the Aquatics GB Championships with another 22 members of Repton Swimming Club.

Eva’s sister Izabella Okaro also received life-changing news this year when she was chosen to compete with the Great Britain Juniors at the European Junior Championships in Lithuania. She competed as part of a team of 30. Her participation meant that Repton swimmers played roles in the GB Junior Team for two years running.

Furthermore, Megan Neave achieved fourth place in the 100m Backstroke at the Paralympic Games. Neave has been part of Repton Swimming since it launched and qualified for the Paralympic Games at the Aquatics GB Championships.

On top of this, Repton came fourth in the 2024 National Arena League Final. The School also finished in the top five clubs at the Aquatics GB Summer Championships.

Swimming at Repton School

Repton School is known for its outstanding swimming facilities and coaching provision. Its 25m, six-lane pool was the main training venue for World Champion Adam Peaty MBE in the four years preceding his performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Repton offers all pupils dedicated swim sessions in this pool throughout the week. The most promising swimmers also have pool sessions with specialist strength and conditioning coaches twice a week. On top of this, they have access to a bespoke strength and conditioning gym in the Sports Clinic, where they can focus on physical progress and receive rehabilitation support.

Repton has become widely recognised for its performance training swimming group, which Swim England has granted fully affiliated club status.

Find out more about swimming at Repton School.

About Repton School

Repton School offers its world-class swimming programme alongside a world-class education. Pupils never have to choose academia over their love of swimming, sports theatre, or music.

Young people from all over the world attend the School, where they enjoy a holistic education that allows them to develop a broad range of skills. From the traditional to the future-facing, these skills prepare them for lives and careers in all kinds of sectors.

Swimming is one of Repton’s six focus sports, which also include hockey, netball, football, tennis, and cricket. Beyond this, Repton’s wider sports programme sees pupils partake in athletics, badminton, basketball, cross-country, fives, fencing, golf, rugby sevens, and squash – not to mention fitness and gym sessions.

Outside sports, pupils team their academic curriculum with outdoor pursuits, service to the wider community, and creative subjects. Art enthusiasts enjoy using a wealth of facilities, from the light and dark rooms to the ceramics and textiles studios, modern gallery exhibition spaces, and state-of-the-art IT facilities with 4D printers.

