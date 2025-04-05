In a week where many altcoins are reeling from market-wide volatility, a surprising shift is unfolding. While tokens like Pi Network and Pepe struggle to hold ground, another project is quietly gaining traction among forward-looking investors. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), still in presale, has become a standout name in DeFi circles, offering both stability and upside at a time when panic selling is dominating headlines.

Market sentiment sours for Pi and PEPE

The broader crypto market took a sharp hit as fears over a potential global recession intensified, fueled in part by new tariffs introduced by the U.S. administration. Risk-on assets tumbled, and altcoins bore the brunt. Pi Network (PI) dropped to a record low of $0.56, an 80% decline from its February highs. Pepe (PEPE), once hailed as the next big meme coin, also lost 17% of its value in just 24 hours.

These losses are not isolated. As recession odds jumped past 70%, traditional and digital markets saw mass sell-offs. Analysts flagged the situation as a “black swan” risk, with a wave of uncertainty prompting investors to offload highly speculative tokens. In this environment, meme coins and unproven assets are facing extreme volatility, eroding confidence even among long-time holders.

Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance builds momentum

While Pi and PEPE falter, investors are turning their attention to projects with real product roadmaps and built-in utility. Mutuum Finance is emerging as a serious contender—not because of hype, but because of its structure and long-term approach. Priced at just $0.025, the MUTM token is currently in presale and has already raised over $6.2 million. With more than 7,800 holders, the project is attracting not just retail buyers but also experienced investors who previously supported projects like Solana and Cardano.

Many of these traders are reallocating capital, betting that the next cycle will reward protocols with sustainable mechanisms. MUTM offers just that. Its lending-and-borrowing protocol allows users to remain in control of their crypto, generate passive income, and access liquidity without giving up ownership. By design, the model caters to both conservative holders and active participants—two groups that tend to outperform in bear-to-bull transitions.

A 1,600% increase from current levels means that even a modest entry could lead to substantial gains. For instance, an $800 investment at the current presale price of $0.025 would get you 32,000 MUTM tokens. When the token reaches $0.40 shortly after launch, that $800 would turn into $12,800—representing a 16x return. This kind of potential is what’s drawing growing attention to MUTM while other assets are struggling to hold their ground.

This isn’t wishful thinking. The protocol includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism where a share of revenue is used to purchase MUTM from the market and redistribute it to users. That ongoing cycle encourages retention, reduces token outflow, and fuels continued demand.

Another key reason traders are leaning into MUTM is timing. The platform is expected to launch its beta version alongside the token listing, giving MUTM immediate use beyond speculation. This is a notable contrast to many presale tokens that enter the market without any working product or timeline. For early investors, it means MUTM won’t just sit idle in their wallets—it can be used in the ecosystem from day one.

In a market full of uncertainty, not every project is treated equally. As meme coins face headwinds and price drops, the smart money is rotating into projects with stronger fundamentals and a clearer path to utility. Mutuum Finance is checking those boxes with confidence. With its steady presale progress, upcoming beta release, and strong investor backing, it’s becoming the token to watch—and possibly one of the most rewarding picks of this cycle.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and unpredictable. Due diligence and caution are paramount. Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more