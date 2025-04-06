For years, Cyprus has struggled with electricity blackouts, high energy costs and a slow transition to renewables. Now, as officials debate a new law to protect solar panel owners from disconnections, a growing number of people are asking: Why stay connected to the grid at all?

The proposed law, recently backed by state agencies, would prevent authorities from shutting down solar panels used for personal electricity consumption when the grid gets overloaded due to lack of storage. The bill was a move welcomed by many, but there was a catch, households and businesses would have to pay for necessary technical modifications themselves.

Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis, the Disy MP behind the bill, said it aims to ensure consumers’ right to uninterrupted renewable energy. But during discussions, electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) head Giorgos Petrou made it clear that changes could cost between €800 and €1,000 per unit. Others, like Fanos Karantonis of the Association of Renewable Energy Enterprises, argued the required equipment, a ‘zero injection’ inverter, should cost no more than €150.

Beyond cost, grid stability remains a key issue. The transmission system operator (TSO) warned that without oversight, the system could become unmanageable. The energy regulator supported the bill but called it a short-term fix, saying real progress requires energy storage solutions.

But for some, the debate over disconnections and grid regulations misses the point entirely. Why fight for access to a flawed system when you could simply leave it behind?

Living off-grid in Cyprus

Phil Ogden has already taken that step. A carpenter by trade, he has spent the last decade living entirely off-grid in a remote corner of Cyprus. He planted 400 trees, built a self-sustaining home, and powers everything with solar panels and batteries – admittedly with a backup generator for when the weather does not cooperate. For him, the choice to go off-grid was both practical and ideological, independence from conventional systems.

“People think off-grid means hardship, but I’ve never had to worry about power cuts or rising bills,” he says.

But freedom comes at a cost. Phil admits he has made expensive mistakes, including needing to upgrade his backup generator. He also warns that going fully off-grid isn’t for everyone.

Another off-gridder, Pawel Sikorski, runs an eco-tourism site with yurts and composting toilets. While passionate about sustainability, he acknowledges the downsides, high start-up costs, battery waste and the environmental impact of solar panel production.

Vassilis Kyprianou, who owns Riverland Bio Farm, has taken a different approach. While producing organic food off-grid, he also runs two commercial solar parks connected to the grid. He believes large-scale renewables are more sustainable than individual off-grid setups, given Cyprus’ weak recycling infrastructure.

Cyprus’ energy challenges make the idea of going off-grid more attractive than ever. The island relies heavily on conventional power stations using diesel or heavy fuel oil, with a total installed capacity of 1,483 megawatts (MW). In contrast, renewable energy contributes significantly less, wind farms generate 157.5 MW, commercial solar parks 377 MW, own-use photovoltaic (PV) systems 464 MW, and biomass facilities just 12.3 MW.

Unlike mainland Europe, Cyprus cannot export excess solar power, meaning the grid must constantly balance supply and demand. This has led to frequent disconnections of household PV systems, frustrating homeowners who invested in solar panels.

For those going off-grid, these challenges disappear. No disconnections. No disputes over who controls the energy supply. No unexpected costs from government regulations.

Green Party MP Charalambos Theopemptou backed the initiative, saying off-grid systems are already proving cost-effective in homes and could provide a safer alternative to conventional electricity supply.

As large solar farms replace fertile land, some question whether sustainability is being monopolised by big energy firms. Meanwhile, off-gridders embrace a quieter form of resistance, living by example rather than trying to convince others.

For Phil Ogden, the experiment has run its course. After a decade of off-grid living, he’s ready for a new adventure. He’s selling his homestead to buy a yacht, setting sail in search of even greater independence.

As Cyprus debates its energy future, one thing is clear, more people are starting to see off-grid living not as an extreme choice, but as a real, viable alternative.