The forestry department issued a red alert warning for forest fires on Friday, in view of the extremely high temperatures expected on Saturday.
It also reminded the public that starting a fire was an offence that bore hefty penalties.
The public is urged to the particularly careful when out and about, avoiding at all costs activities that could start a fire.
Anyone who notices smoke or fire should immediately call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.
