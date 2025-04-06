A 67-year-old farmer died after the tractor he was driving collided with an olive tree, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near the Limassol district village of Alektora, with the tree’s branches reportedly “hitting the man hard in the chest”.

The man reportedly then began calling for help, and his cries were heard by another farmer, who alerted the emergency services.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.