Following concerns over illegal refreshment kiosks, government officials and ecological organisations revisited the Akamas area to determine whether there was compliance with their ruled termination on Monday.

The tour was led by the director of the Environment Department Lakis Mesimeris together with Environmental Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou, Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou and Paphos district governor Charalambos Pittokopitis.

Mesimeris said that while one of the two illegal kiosks at entrance to the Akamas National Park been moved, its chairs and tables remained at the site and that he had given instructions for their immediate removal.

However, the kiosk located on church land near Avakas gorge, where a farmer had been selling his products, will be allowed to continue operating.

Akamas mayor Lambrou confirmed that he would issue a seller permit, permitting only fruit produced on-site to be sold. “I don’t think there is any illegality, a young farmer selling his products in the place where he cultivates,” he added.

The permit, he said, would ensure that no buildings or premises are involved, and no other items can be sold at the kiosk.

Mesimeris stressed that illegal vendors would be tackled to ensure all premises have valid permits. He noted that while some cases are compliant, warnings have been issued, and if necessary measures were not taken, authorities would take further action.

Speaking at the municipality of Akamas earlier, Mesimeris had urged authorities to enforce the law with all available tools. He confirmed a strong presence in Akamas, with regular inspections by relevant departments to combat any illegality in the protected environmental area.

Environmental Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said that while some issues remain, others have already been resolved.

She emphasised the importance of deciding on the presence of refreshment stands and the sale of agricultural products in the area, ensuring everything is properly organized. Finally, she called on local authorities to ensure their legality.