I had never heard of the Range Rover experience. For me, it began the moment I arrived at the imposing yet discreet LABS Tower in the heart of Nicosia. With little more than an invitation promising the chance to explore the Range Rover range while indulging in unique experiences, I stepped inside, eager to discover what awaited me. “As our guest, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the Range Rover range while enjoying a selection of unique experiences,” the invitation read.

The event promised to showcase the philosophy behind the legendary Range Rover brand – a philosophy that, while globally renowned, was somewhat unfamiliar to me. I had never owned a Range Rover, nor had its ethos ever been explicitly spelled out to me.

The Labs Tower’s foyer embodied simplicity and elegance, offering a welcoming yet uncluttered first impression. Shades of white, grey and beige worked harmoniously against the backdrop of the sleek Range Rover models parked outside. The sense of calm and spaciousness that emanated from the premises felt like a natural extension of the vehicles themselves – clean lines, unadorned surfaces and exquisite materials.

This seamless blend of environment and experience was precisely what the Range Rover Experience aimed to convey: a world of modern luxury, innovation and aesthetic excellence. As the invitation promised, it was “an experience that goes beyond the ordinary” – a chance to immerse oneself in the essence of Range Rover’s modern luxury.

And so, this curated luxury experience unfolded through carefully-selected lifestyle activities.

I began with a meticulously-crafted cocktail, prepared before my eyes. From the menu, I ordered the Range Rover Evoque out of four cocktails created exclusively for the event, and named after Range Rover’s range models; the blend of Belvedere Vodka, Tia Maria, coffee liqueur, vanilla and espresso intrigued me. It was late morning and, if a cocktail felt indulgent, the espresso touch seemed justifiable.

This was also my introduction to a premium tasting journey into the world of Belvedere vodka, courtesy of the Photiades Group. Crafted from Polish rye, Belvedere offers a distinct taste and character and, in spite of my initial reservations about a morning cocktail, I found it to be an unexpectedly refined substitute for my morning coffee. And thanks to the eclectic culinary delights and curated music filling the space, I leaned into the experience, allowing it to elevate my mood, leaving an indelible impression.

“Events like today’s give us the opportunity to share, to inspire, to create – and ultimately, to become part of Range Rover’s unique world of experiences,” said Stalo Pilakoutas, Head of Business Strategy at the Pilakoutas Group. As a leader in the island’s automotive industry, the Pilakoutas Group showcased an exclusive selection of Range Rover models, offering visitors an in-depth experience, guided by product experts.

The line-up included the Range Rover, a pinnacle of luxury and sophistication, blending refined design with cutting-edge technology. The Range Rover Sport, a dynamic SUV with sporty DNA, promised unparalleled performance and a premium driving experience. The Range Rover Evoque – lending its name to my cocktail – stood out as a modern and stylish compact SUV, seamlessly integrating premium materials with advanced technology.

Lastly, the Range Rover Velar, the most refined and seductive model in the range, was celebrated for its elegance, innovation and distinctive charm.

Together, the line-up underscored the brand’s unwavering commitment to luxury, innovation and superior craftsmanship. In the middle of the foyer, I also spent some time at Range Rover’s retail station, where I was invited to build – or should I say configure – my own Range Rover car with the sales representatives present. It made me consider what would matter most to me as a Range Rover owner – the features that excited me and what I’d be willing to invest to make a new car truly my own.

As I prepared to leave, I stopped at Essensium’s display, a store specialising in niche perfumes, under the Costas Papaellinas Group. There, I sampled Tom Ford’s Eau D’Ombre Leather – a rich blend of spices and leather that lingered on my skin throughout the day. Though I had no intention of changing my signature fragrance, the interplay of nutmeg, clove and pepper brought warmth and vibrancy, while the leather notes evoked a sense of vigour and luxury.

Just as the fragrance followed me, so, too, did the Range Rover experience. The craftsmanship, the design, the fusion of luxury and innovation… And it left me thinking that, perhaps, I want more.