A 17-year-old from Nicosia was arrested on Monday afternoon to facilitate investigations regarding malicious damage to public property in Paphos.

The police said a person had been spray painting slogans in Kennedy square on Sunday.

A 52-year-old from Nicosia is wanted in relation to the same case.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos condemned the vandalism of public property in a post on social media.

He also complained that the Commissioner for the protection of personal data did not allow the municipality to activate cameras it had installed.

“The municipality will protect its public property whether they like it or not,” the mayor said.