Monday’s weather is set to be initially clear across most of the island, with clouds to gather during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 23 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain cloudy, with temperatures set to drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday morning, with light rain possible, though the weather is expected to clear up as the day goes on, with the weather set to be similar on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are set to drop noticeably on Thursday.