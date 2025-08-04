Four individuals were remanded for eight days by the Limassol district court on Monday for attempting travel with stolen and forged passports.

Following a passport check on Sunday, three women and a man presented stolen and forged European passports when attempting to board the Limassol to Piraeus ferry, Limassol police said.

Examinations determined that three of the passports had been stolen and were being used with changed photographs, while the fourth passport was a forgery.

The charges against them include involving impersonation, forgery, and circulation of false documents.