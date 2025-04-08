The 45-year-old alleged ringleader of a bizarre criminal group, which has made headlines in recent weeks after using forged state seals and impersonating officials, has been handed over to the Republic of Cyprus’ authorities by the British Bases’ police, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Republic of Cyprus’ police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that the man had been handed over on Monday, after having been arrested near the village of Episkopi, on the British Akrotiri base, in March.

He was then formally arrested by the Republic of Cyprus’ police after being handed over.

He was the sixth person to be detained in connection with the case, with others having been arrested for allegedly harbouring him, issuing threats, circulating false documents and impersonating officials.

Police sources had told the Cyprus Mail earlier that around 10 members of the public had come forward and reported to the police interactions with the group.

These people were at the time of their dealings with the group suffering financial difficulties, including non-performing loans or having their homes repossessed, and the group had promised to help them.

Some of those who came forward said they had handed over money.

Speculation arose after media reports emerged last month that members of a “hierarchically” organised group of around 80 people were posing as military officials, postmen and legal functionaries, while submitting documents bearing falsified seals of the Republic of Cyprus, using United States military insignia, and pledging allegiance to the US flag.

The group presents itself on social media as the ‘Army of the Fourth Flag’ according to Phileleftheros, and reportedly “publicly rejects adherence to regulations of the Republic of Cyprus”.

The newspaper added that those involved have fostered “a culture of intimidation”.

The Cyprus Mail was also able to confirm that a proclamation or manifesto published in a local newspaper last year is almost certainly linked to the group in question.

The proclamation was published back in June 2024, and paid for by the ‘customers’ of the group – individuals whom the group had promised to help with their financial troubles.

In the proclamation, the signatories call themselves “living entities in the image and likeness of the one and unique creator, beneficiaries and trustees” of a list of Greek names.

They state that they have Cypriot nationality “in the nation of the Greeks of Cyprus, and not citizenship of the bankrupt private company called ‘The Republic of Cyprus Ltd’”.

The proclamation goes on to assert that this “company” is based in the US state of Delaware, while its signatories say they are not accountable to the authorities – be it the courts, the police, ministries, government departments, or public utilities.

“We hereby withdraw our trust in, and our representation by, the company known as ‘Parliament of the Republic of Cyprus’ and all associated corporate entities,” it added.

It also called on “the international military force known as Space Force, which is here on the island to crack down on corruption and graft, to act to shield us legally and constitutionally”.

Phileleftheros reported that in some cases members of this group would present themselves as ‘federal functionaries’ appointed by the ‘Planetary Postmaster’.

They explained their philosophy to distressed debtors and would use legal and military jargon to convince their ‘customers’ that they knew what they were doing.