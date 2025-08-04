The Nicholas Zoe Foundation is actively contributing to the global fight against childhood cancer by providing meaningful financial support to pioneering research programmes at Boston Children’s Hospital, the US’ leading pediatric hospital and one of the world’s foremost centres for paediatric research.

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 7pm, the two organisations’ joint mission will be presented for the first time in Cyprus, at Nicosia’s Old Town Hall. The shared goal is to advance paediatric research, accelerate diagnosis and provide more effective treatments for children battling cancer.

Held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, the event is titled “A Golden Effort – From Cyprus to Boston”, drawing inspiration from Gold September, the international awareness month for childhood cancer. This initiative reflects a profound humanitarian and scientific commitment that begins in Cyprus and extends all the way to Boston, with a vision to offer knowledge, treatment and a renewed perspective on life to children around the world.

During the event, leading scientists from Boston Children’s Hospital will present the progress of a major research project supported by the Foundation: the development of a non-invasive method for the early detection of Ewing Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive paediatric cancer, through liquid biopsy. The evening will also feature a charity art auction curated by Art Historian Maria Paphiti, showcasing works by acclaimed Cypriot artists, with all proceeds going toward the Foundation’s mission.

The Nicholas Zoe Foundation was established in 2023 by Alexia Potamitou, in memory of her son, Nicholas Artemiou, who passed away at the age of nine after a brave battle with Ewing Sarcoma. A radiant child, known for his rare sensitivity and kindness, Nicholas inspired everyone around him with his smile and love of life, even in the most difficult moments. His loss became the driving force behind the creation of a Foundation that strives to give other children what he was denied: access to specialised care, support and hope for the future.

With offices in both Cyprus and the United States, the Foundation focuses on funding innovative research aimed at the early diagnosis and effective treatment of childhood cancer, supporting families facing the disease and raising public awareness through educational campaigns, international partnerships and philanthropic initiatives.

