A man has been arrested over the possession of “large amounts of class B drugs” in Ayios Nikolaos, the British bases announced on Tuesday.

The bases’ police and the squad of the Cyprus drugs police said the man was caught in a “controlled delivery drugs transaction” in a restaurant parking area on Friday. He was subsequently remanded transferred to the base prison in Dhekelia where he remained in custody.

Head of the local base police CID department, Fanos Christodoulou, stressed that the bases and Cyprus police worked together closely, which allowed for the successful tracking of the drugs to a courier service and the later arrest of the man.

“This was a complicated case as it involves both police departments working in cohesion but thankfully everything went according to plan and we caught the person”, he added.

The man is currently being held in police custody, awaiting his transfer to the Cypriot authorities.