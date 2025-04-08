A 78-year-old man crashed his car through a barber shop’s front door in Morphou on Monday evening, with his car coming to a halt inside the shop.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, the man was driving up the town’s Kutlu Adali Boulevard, near its central bus station, on the right-hand side of the road, when his vehicle collided with a car being driven in the opposite direction by a 38-year-old man.

After colliding with the 38-year-old man’s vehicle, the 78-year-old veered off the road and through the barber shop’s door, hitting the shop’s back wall before coming to a stop.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.