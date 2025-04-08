Luxury mansions are up for sale in the north, especially in Kyrenia and Trikomo, with prices reaching up to £6 million, with rich Turkish Cypriots and foreigners interested in buying, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Tuesday.

According to Kıbrıs, member of the real estate union in the north Hüseyin Sadeghi said prices of houses could reach up to £5 million, depending on their location and the size of the plot, adding that high prices were being asked for sea view mansions on large plots of land.

The highest prices are found in Kyrenia, Ayios Epiktitos, Bellapais, Templos and Karavas.

“Kyrenia, Trikomo and Nicosia are the areas with the largest stock of detached houses for sale at this moment. In Kyrenia, the prices are generally high due to the view, the location and the touristic value. In areas such as Bellapais, Ayios Epiktitos and Trimithi, the houses are for the upper class, while Trikomo is promoting new projects and houses in the form of a settlement,” Sadeghi said.

He added that “Nicosia is in demand for being close to the centre, however the supply of detached houses is limited.”

Referring to the profile of the buyers, Sadeghi said the majority were Turkish Cypriots living abroad, as well as foreigners travelling to the north for various reasons.

Sadeghi said a lot of interest was being expressed by Russians and Ukranians, due to the situation in their countries, as well as people from northern Europe, such as Finland and Norway, due to the weather.

For the majority of locals, the houses are not affordable, he added.