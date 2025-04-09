In 2024, the rate of irregular migrant arrivals decreased by 65 per cent compared to 2022, with a consequent decrease in asylum requests, the Deputy Ministry of Immigration and International Protection and the Ministry of Justice and Public Order note in a press release following a report of the Audit Office of the Republic on immigration.

“It is noteworthy that the report itself recognises significant improvements that have already been achieved from 2023 to date, like the substantial reduction in irregular inflows and the impressive increase in returns, a fact that ranks the Republic of Cyprus among the first in the European Union,” they state.

They add that in 2024, the rate of arrivals of irregular migrants decreased by 65% compared to 2022, with a consequent decrease in asylum requests. At the same time, they state, in 2024, departures increased by 179% compared to arrivals.

Since the current government took office, more than 25,000 foreigners have departed from the Republic, it is added.

They also note that there is a reduction in pending applications for international protection, which, from approximately 34,000 in March 2023, have been reduced to 19,000 in March 2025, of which 13,000 concern applications from Syrians, which are not examined, by virtue of a political decision.

Today, asylum applications are processed between one and three months, they say.

Commenting on the Report, they state that of the amounts spent, they note, over 100 million have already been recovered. Additional amounts are expected to be recovered within the current and subsequent years, they add.

They also note that the largest expenditures concern construction projects for the construction of new infrastructure adding that most infrastructure projects are financed to a large extent (over 90%) by the European Union and other international organizations. These projects are completed around the end of 2025.

Regarding delays in the examination of asylum applications, they note that these do not create more costs, as asylum seekers can work nine months after submitting their application, therefore they do not receive benefits.

In relation to the reference of the Audit Office’s report to 290,000 people who entered the Republic between 2014-2023 and do not appear to have departed, it is clarified, they state, by the Report itself that 80% come from the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, China, the United States of America, Ukraine, Australia.

“Consequently, these are not persons who submit asylum applications or otherwise burden the Republic. There are a number of reasons why these people appear not to have departed the Republic (e.g. they have departed from an uncontrolled point, they have obtained a residence permit, they have died, etc.)”.

Closing, they assure the citizens that they will continue their responsible and targeted immigration policy, always guided by the safeguarding of the interests of the state and citizens, within the framework of our international and European obligations.