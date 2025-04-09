Christina Petrou, founder of the pioneering furniture brand ChristineKalia, has the distinct honour of being the only Cypriot architect invited to participate in this year’s Milan Design Week—renowned globally as the preeminent celebration of design, also known as Fuori Salone.

Her presence at the event not only highlights her distinguished career in the field of design, but also significantly enhances the international visibility of Cypriot creative expression. Her work has already garnered the attention of esteemed names such as the fashion house Chloé and been featured in several internationally-acclaimed publications—affirming the unique aesthetic and philosophy that defines her brand.

Her participation in Milan Design Week, and specifically at the SPAZIO MM Gallery, marks a significant milestone for ChristineKalia, offering valuable networking opportunities with prominent professionals in the field and opening up prospects for entering new international markets.

Held annually each spring, Milan Design Week draws the attention of the global creative community to the city of Milan, hosting the most influential voices in furniture and interior design. Widely regarded as a reference point for emerging trends, innovation, and aesthetic excellence, the event serves as a vibrant intersection of creativity, daily living and cultural dialogue.

Christina Petrou’s distinction is significant not only for her personally, but also for the contemporary Cypriot design scene, which is steadily advancing in outward engagement and international recognition.

Shipping sponsors: RPT Tsanos Group and Lavar Shipping.