The local arts scene is about to welcome an exciting two-day event with a wide agenda that includes a look at the life and works of artist Salvador Dali this Friday and Saturday organised by ART.Cy.

‘Celebrating 11,000 years of art, culture and history’ is its tagline as the event features activities and exhibits that showcase the various cultures that have influenced Cyprus throughout the centuries. Taking place at the Amara Hotel, ART.Cy will gather artists, art collectors, investors, galleries and the public for two days of exhibitions, masterclasses and roundtable discussions. Painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and digital art are some of the practices that will be showcased at the event.

Six masterclasses are to take place on day one, while another five will be held on day two. Leading one of them is the renowned art collector and dealer Massimo Martina who will delve into Salvador Dalí’s sculptural works. Martina will also participate in the exhibition showcasing a selection of limited-edition bronze sculptures by the surrealist master.

The collection he will present comprises 12 authentic limited-edition sculptures, including some of Dalí’s most iconic bronzes, such as Alice in Wonderland, Dalinian Dancer, Nobility of Time, and Profile of Time. Each piece exemplifies Dalí’s approach to surrealism, transforming his visions into tangible bronze forms.

His masterclass is scheduled for Saturday at 11am. During this session, he will provide insights into Dalí’s artistic expression in the third dimension, underlying the connection between his paintings or drawings and sculpture, discussing the iconic Dalinian images and their representations in the different media. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the lost wax bronze casting process, a method Dalí favoured to bring his complex ideas to life and to expand the reach of his art through the limited edition that this process allows.

“It’s an honour to present Salvador Dalí’s sculptural masterpieces at ART.Cy 2025,” said Martina. “Through this exhibition and masterclass, I aim to shed light on the genius of Dalí’s three-dimensional works and their significance in the broader context of surrealist art. Dalí’s sculptures are more than just objects; they are tangible manifestations of his vision, my masterclass will equip attendees with the knowledge to understand and appreciate the depth and complexity of his sculptural oeuvre”.

Martina will also take part in a roundtable discussion on art as an investment asset. This panel, moderated by Natalia Kardash, is one of the events of the Best Invest Congress organised by Vestnik Kipra and will present the views of four art professionals with different backgrounds and expertise.

Other masterclass will focus on looted art, independent filmmaking in Hollywood and Cyprus and understanding the art ecosystem among others.

The full programme can be found on www.artcy.eu.

ART Cy 2025

Two-day international conference and exhibition with masterclasses. April 11-12. Amara Hotel, Limassol. www.artcy.eu