Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis on Wednesday presented the government’s amended bill aimed at regulating traditional Easter bonfires, known as “lambriadjies”, to the House legal committee, with the bill set to only allow churches to apply to local authorities to light them.

The bill was amended after MPs had been less than impressed by the government’s previous version which had been presented to the committee last month.

Hartsiotis explained that in the new bill, provisions allowing individuals to apply to their local authorities to light their own lambriadjies have been removed, with only churches now allowed to apply to the authorities for permission.

According to news website Reporter, however, there were still some disagreements between attendees of Wednesday’s meeting, with representatives of local government bodies arguing that the police, the fire brigade, and the environment department should all be required to give permission for a lambradjia to be lit.

However, Hartsiotis disagreed, saying, “we believe that if this provision were to be adopted, it would turn state services into the decision-making authority for the organisation of lambradjies”.

There were also reportedly disagreements over when the bill, if passed, would come into force.

Hartsiotis argued that the bill should take immediate effect, with the current 10 days until Easter Saturday enough in his eyes for local authorities to begin approving applications.

Local government representatives disagreed, saying that the law should take effect from next year so as to allow local authorities and the public to be adequately informed and to ensure there is “no confusion”.

The persistent disagreements between the justice ministry and local governments drew the ire of the committee’s deputy chairwoman and Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou, who said that given the timeframe in which the government intends to pass the bill, it should have been ensured that all sides agree before it was submitted to the committee.

“The directive was to agree on the text and then submit it to parliament. A text came, the various parties do not agree, and you do not agree with when it will enter into force. We cannot open a court here and hear both sides. The text should not have come like this, it should have been agreed upon and then submitted,” she said.

She added that the burden for resolving such disagreements “cannot fall on parliament”.