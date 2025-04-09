A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at the construction site of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s new official residence on Wednesday, the Turkish Cypriot police said.

The police said the incident occurred at around 12.20pm, and that the man was stabbed “in various parts of his body” by another man who is also 24 years old.

The victim was taken to northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital and is being kept under observation.

The stabber was arrested, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.