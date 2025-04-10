Cyprus is 12th among the 22 EU countries with minimum wages, having set the minimum at €1,000 gross, Eurostat announced on Thursday.

That is nearly twice that of Bulgaria and nearly a third of that in Luxembourg.

As of January 1, 22 out of 27 EU countries have national minimum wages, making Denmark, Italy, Austria, Finland and Sweden the exceptions.

In January 2025, ten EU countries had minimum wages below €1,000 per month. These were Bulgaria with €551, Hungary €707, Latvia €740, Romania €814, Slovakia €816, Czechia €826, Estonia €886, Malta €961, Greece €968 and Croatia €970.

In six others, minimum wages ranged from €1,000 to € 1,500 per month. In Cyprus it is €1,000, Portugal €1,015, Lithuania €1,038, Poland €1,091, Slovenia €1,278 and Spain €1,381.

In the remaining six, minimum wages were above €1,500 per month. In France it is set at €1,802, Belgium €2,070, Germany €2,161, the Netherlands €2,193, Ireland €2,282 and Luxembourg €2,638.

Data show that the highest minimum wage across EU countries was 4.8 times the lowest.

However, “the disparities in minimum wages across countries are considerably smaller once price level differences are taken into account,” Eurostat said.

When expressed in purchasing power standard (PPS), minimum wages in EU countries with lower price levels become higher compared with those with higher price levels.

After adjusting for price differences across countries, minimum wages ranged from 878 PPS per month in Estonia to 1,992 PPS in Germany, meaning that the highest minimum wage was 2.3 times the lowest.

If measured in relative terms, as a proportion of the median earnings, in 2022 minimum wages represented over 60 per cent of the median gross monthly earnings in three EU countries, namely France, Portugal and Slovenia with 66 per cent in all countries.

At the lower end of the distribution, minimum wages were less than half of the median earnings in four countries, namely Belgium 49 per cent, Malta 46 per cent and both Estonia and Latvia 43 per cent.