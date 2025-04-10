The Cyprus issue is “in full swing” at the moment and it appears to be the top non-war priority of the United Nations, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has said.

He added that he was now much more optimistic about a Cyprus solution than when he was first appointed foreign minister.

During an interview on Wednesday at the Delphi Forum, Gerapetritis said this was made possible by the “active diplomacy” of the Republic of Cyprus and Greece, but above all by the improvement in Greco-Turkish relations.

“I am very pleased about this fact. We have meetings, which are taking place between the two leaders. The building of a positive agenda, that is, areas in which there can be mutually beneficial agreements so that we can actually have a substantial development, which is none other than the reunification of the island, within the framework of the Security Council resolutions, which also define the framework,” he said.

“Today, it seems to be the top, non-war, priority of the United Nations. Obviously, Greece’s position as a member of the UN Security Council is also contributing. I have the feeling that there is common understanding that the Cyprus problem should be treated as an issue of major importance that connects Europe,” he said.

Gerapetritis also referred to the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), connecting the electricity grids of Greece and Cyprus, saying it is of a broader European interest.

He said Athens intends to press on with research and laying cables.

The laying of surface cables is protected by international law and does not require any permit, Gerapetritis said, adding that his feeling and expectation is that the project will go ahead smoothly.

Asked about possible Turkish reactions, Gerapetritis said the GSI was a project under international law.

“Unfortunately, the fact that at the moment there has been no delimitation of maritime zones, that is the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone, breeds this type of tension and will continue to breed it until we reach a common understanding, an agreement, a referral through a compromise,” he said.

“Our effort is to safeguard international law in peace and that is what we will continue to do.”