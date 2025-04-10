Limassol’s city centre is about to burst into colour, rhythm and creativity once more as the Street Life Festival returns for its 17th edition on May 3. Organised by The Copy Shop and Project2C, with the support of Limassol Municipality, this much-loved annual event promises a full day of art, music, street culture and community spirit.

Taking over Saripolou and Athinon streets, the festival will once again transform the old town into an open-air gallery as local and international street artists bring walls to life with bold murals and live graffiti. Art lovers can even visit the area in the week leading up to the event to catch the artists in action as they work on their large-scale pieces.

Beyond the visuals, the day will be packed with activities. Skateboarders, BMX riders and break dancers will take to the streets alongside pop-up basketball courts and a temporary skate park, injecting the area with high-energy movement and street sports.

A new interactive art zone will debut this year, featuring a paint-throwing Splash Room, graffiti battles, and street-painting activities that invite the public to join in. More than 50 creators will also showcase their handmade crafts and artworks at the Artists’ Market, while DJ sets will keep the beats going all day with a soundtrack of hip-hop and RnB. Proceeds from the festival will support the Theotokos Foundation, adding a charitable purpose to this vibrant day out in the heart of Limassol.

Street Life Festival

