Parliament on Thursday passed a law ‘prohibiting’ the disconnection of solar panels, although some MPs cautioned that the benefit of this would be limited.

The legislative proposal belonged to Disy MP Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis. It addresses cuts to the feeds of solar panels used for own electricity consumption – not for commercial solar parks.

The law stipulates that, where own consumption is concerned, the energy regulator may not issue/publish regulations cutting off the feed to such PV panels whenever it is necessary to reduce the load on the grid.

In remarks on the House floor, Hadjiyiannis said the purpose of the legislation was to address a problem which exists and will continue to persist.

The law provides that, whenever the feed is cut off, a consumer can still make use of the power.

This will be done by installing a device preventing PV systems from getting shut down. The device prevents excess solar energy from being exported back to the grid, helping users avoid unnecessary costs and complications associated with net metering and grid-connected solar systems.

Elaborating, the Disy MP criticised the present administration for its energy policy. He noted that Cyprus still lacks natural gas for electricity generation, while virtually no action has been taken on energy storage.

His sentiments were shared by Akel MP Costas Costa, whose party voted for the bill.

However, Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou urged people not to expect a great deal from the passage of the law, adding that the cuts to solar panels would continue.

For affected users, the benefit would be small, as at the stage where a disconnection takes place, they would be able to make use of the power for a limited time only.

The disconnections to PV systems have led to rising bills, forcing many to question the long-term viability of their solar investments.

The root cause lies in Cyprus’ isolated electrical grid. Unlike other European nations that can export surplus solar power, Cyprus must balance energy supply and demand in real-time, leading to disruptions when solar energy generation exceeds consumption.