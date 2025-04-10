Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz arrived in Cyprus on Thursday, kicking off a visit which will see him lay the foundation stone for a new courthouse which is set to be built within the north’s new ‘government’ complex in Ayios Dhometios.

Addressing a joint press conference with the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel at Ercan (Tymbou) airport after his arrival, he said the construction of the new courthouse is “an important step in terms of strengthening the principle of the rule of law and supporting the independence of the judiciary”.

He added that while in Ayios Dhometios he will visit the new official residence for Turkish Cypriot leaders and the new ‘parliament’ building, describing both buildings as “the symbol of the fight the Turkish Cypriots have been fighting for centuries”.

Incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar had said on Wednesday he will move into his new official residence on May 3, and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would attend the building’s opening ceremony.

Yilmaz added that while in Cyprus, Erdogan will also visit Turkey’s aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, which is due to be held at Ercan (Tymbou) airport at the start of next month.

In addition, he said, a meeting will be held in the next few weeks “focusing on urbanism” in the north, with Turkey’s Environment Minister Murat Kurum set to be in attendance.

He went on to say that while in Cyprus, he will attend the launch of a “comprehensive renovation project” of northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital and of a project to construct a new full-scale hospital in northern Nicosia, to be known as the “New Nicosia State hospital”.

“We are happy to add one more contribution to the list of contributions that we, Turkey, have made in the field of health. The New Nicosia State hospital will meet an important need,” he said, adding that the new hospital will “provide Turkish Cypriots with access to better quality health services”.

He went on to say that he will also attend a meeting of businesspeople at Turkey’s embassy in northern Nicosia.

Ustel also spoke at the press conference, making reference to the €510 million financial protocol he and Yilmaz had signed last month, and the north’s “five-year development plan” which was launched by Yilmaz during a previous visit to Cyprus in January.

“The brotherhood between the TRNC is strengthening on an unshakeable foundation. Our relations, which proceed with mutual respect, love and cooperation, provide us with great cooperation. Thanks to this, the welfare of our people is increasing and the infrastructure of our country is strengthening,” he said.

He added, “the TRNC is growing with new investments and new projects”, and that “2025 will be a year when major projects are completed”.

“2025 will be a year in which the efforts to develop our country gain momentum!”